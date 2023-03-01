PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.
PRA Group Trading Up 4.5 %
PRA Group stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.
In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,200. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
