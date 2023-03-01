PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

PRA Group Trading Up 4.5 %

PRA Group stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,200. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PRA Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

