eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

