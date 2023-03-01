Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

