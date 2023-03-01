Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $582.52 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 47.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $273,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

