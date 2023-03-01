Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($8.72) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IRON. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

IRON opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $108.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

