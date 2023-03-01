Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.88. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at $515,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.