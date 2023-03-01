Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.10.

TRGP stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Targa Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,247,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

