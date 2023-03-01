Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after buying an additional 1,712,240 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

