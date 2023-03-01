Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd.
NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49. Acme United has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
