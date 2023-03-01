Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49. Acme United has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Acme United Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

