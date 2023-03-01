Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 6.1 %
BNS stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.
