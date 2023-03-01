Gold Resource (GORO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gold Resource Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on GORO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

