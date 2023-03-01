CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

CORR opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

