Issuer Direct (ISDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Issuer Direct

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

