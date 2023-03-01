Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of LXRX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
