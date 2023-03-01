TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $32.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.37. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 197,300 shares of company stock worth $250,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

