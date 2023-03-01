Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $629.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

About Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.