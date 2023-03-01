Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $629.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
