Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $526.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

