Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

RIGL opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

