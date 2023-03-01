Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $763.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Bristow Group by 708.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

