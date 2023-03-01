Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

CPIX opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

