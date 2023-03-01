Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
CPIX opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.