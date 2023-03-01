Full Truck Alliance (YMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.18.
YMM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
