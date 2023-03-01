Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.12. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

