Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.23.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.