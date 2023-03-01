Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.51 Million in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.19% of Guess’ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Price Performance

GES stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Guess’

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.