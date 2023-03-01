Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.25% of World Acceptance worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.30. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

