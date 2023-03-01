Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

CLVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

