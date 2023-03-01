Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.
CLVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.13.
Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
