Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $46,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 530,267 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

