Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Koppers also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Koppers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $37.43.
Koppers Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koppers (KOP)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.