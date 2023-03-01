Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Koppers also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

