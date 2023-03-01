Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Cowen Price Performance

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cowen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cowen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cowen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,293,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,157,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 472,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

