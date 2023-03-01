Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
