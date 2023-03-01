Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

