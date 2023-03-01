Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 40,482 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dynatrace by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of DT opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 425.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.