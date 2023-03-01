Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 40,482 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dynatrace by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DT opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 425.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

