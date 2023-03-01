Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Itron Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

