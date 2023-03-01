Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

