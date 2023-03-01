Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Itron also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.

Itron Trading Up 7.8 %

ITRI stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock worth $449,899. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

