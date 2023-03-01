Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,838,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.84.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $317.92 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 192.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

