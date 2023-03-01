MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,093 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,979 shares of company stock worth $753,559. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

