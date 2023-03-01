Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.30, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

