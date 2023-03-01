OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $263,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.68.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

