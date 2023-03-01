Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,214 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 729,299 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last ninety days.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.