NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,899 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of NMI worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

