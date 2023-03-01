Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

