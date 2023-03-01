Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 24,428 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,428 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

SBSI stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

