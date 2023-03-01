Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

