Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 19,958 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exponent by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

