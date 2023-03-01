Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $193.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $198.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.80.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.