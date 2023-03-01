Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,587 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.25% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.26. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

