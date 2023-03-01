Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More

