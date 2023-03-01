Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 84,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,721 and have sold 445,723 shares valued at $19,310,968. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

