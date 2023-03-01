Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,485,000 after buying an additional 772,318 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,429,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

