Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 120,324 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.16% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.